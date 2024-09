On today’s episode of Daily VICE, Thomas Morton shares some of the Arabic language he picked up while observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Dearborn, Michigan, on the latest episode of BALLS DEEP. Then Motherboard explains the science behind automatonophobia, or the fear of statues, and VICE Sports tells us about Tony Barnette, an American MLB player who got his start in Japan.

Watch Daily VICE in the VICE channel on go90. Head to go90.com to learn more and download the app.