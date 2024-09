On today’s episode of Daily VICE, we go bowling with hip-hop artist Sasha Go Hard and talk about growing up in Chicago and her role in Spike Lee’s Chi-raq. Then, Noisey heads to Uganda for its new series Noisey and Friends to meet one of the country’s biggest music stars, Bobi Wine.

