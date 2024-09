Today on Daily VICE, we meet Coss Marte, an ex-convict who decided to open his own gym based on the workouts he learned while spending five years prison. Then we talk to A Tribe Called Quest fans mourning the recent death of co-founder Phife Dawg at a public memorial in Queens.

