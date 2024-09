On today’s episode of Daily VICE, we meet Delphine Diallo, a former model who uses 3-D printing in her photography to challenge the media’s representation of the female body. Then the Creators Project takes us inside New York’s Armory Show art fair to discuss the fetishization of African art and Motherboard attends an elite bitcoin summit on Richard Branson’s island paradise.

