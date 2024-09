On today’s episode of Daily VICE, we head to the Mercedes-Benz testing facility in Berlin to learn how automated vehicles could cut costs for the trucking industry. Then Motherboard explains the dangerous flight history of NASA’s zero-gravity test plane known as the “vomit comet,” and we explore the South African ghost town photographed in the March issue of VICE magazine.

