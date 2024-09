On today’s episode of Daily VICE, Ellen Page talks about the origin of the idea for her new VICELAND show GAYCATION and shares her goals for the series hosted with Ian Daniel. Then we get an exclusive look at the Creators Project’s new documentary about an artist who documents underwater surveillance sites, and Motherboard meets the premier frog expert of India.

Watch Daily VICE in the VICE channel on go90. Head to go90.com to learn more and download the app.