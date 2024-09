On today’s episode of Daily VICE, we spend the day in Aiken, South Carolina, with up-and-coming golf star Kevin Kisner as he golfs with some of his childhood friends ahead of his first trip to the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Then we brew up different flavors of kombucha with MUNCHIES, and Noisey explains why New York’s iconic Magic Shop recording studio had to shut its doors.

