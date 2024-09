On today’s episode of Daily VICE, we meet Kiran Gandhi—a former drummer for MIA—who is now using her music to raise awareness about women’s issues. Then THUMP explores what LA is doing to ensure drug safety at music festivals and Motherboard explains how an entrepreneur plans to bring space tourism to the Coachella valley.

