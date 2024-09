On today’s episode of Daily VICE, Wilbert Cooper sits down with activist Leon Ford, Jr.—a man who was paralyzed after being shot by Pittsburgh police and is now fighting for reform in his community. Then THUMP explains the new restrictions on LED rave gloves and Motherboard travels to Japan to meet a scientist creating prosthetic pinkies for ex-yakuza gang members.

