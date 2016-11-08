Dälek’s “Molten” Is the Primal Scream We Need on This Terrible Election Day

​Typically, for most people voting in an important election like the one America is finally, finally about to be finished with, there’s some kind of light at the end of the tunnel— whether it be resolution, revolution, or simply just more of the same. Now, though, no matter what happens tonight, there is only darkness.

At least we have bands like New Jersey’s dark, challenging experimental hip hop collective Dälek​ to soundtrack the horror. Following the success of their groundbreaking Profound Lore debut, Asphalt for Eden​, they’re premiering a brand-new song, “Molten,” here on Noisey today. The timing is no coincidence.

As the band told Noisey, “After this unprecedented Presidential campaign, a venting was needed. This is bigger than the individual candidates, bigger than a broken system, bigger than the dumbing down of America. ‘Molten’ is the quiet rage, angst, and sadness against the current climate in our country and in this world, it’s a state of mind and emotions manifested. ‘Molten’ is the guttural yell into the nothingness by those of us who still think.”

Catch them on tour across the the US and Canada with Candiria, then head to the UK for a headlining tour. They’ll close out 2016 with a show in NYC before taking a break to wrap up the next album, finish up some side projects and get ready to spend 2017 on the road​—including a stop at the Netherlands’ prestigious Roadburn Festival, where Dälek​ will make festival history as the first hip-hop act to ever appear on its hallowed stage (I can’t wait!).

11/9 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo w/ Candiria, Resistance Wire, & Sikes and The New Violence

11/10 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick w/ Candiria

11/11 Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s Joint w/ Candiria, Scientist & Conflux

11/12 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class w/ Candiria & Axioma

11/13 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground w/ Candiria, Ayahuasca & Eyeswithoutaface

11/14 Montreal, QE @ Le Ritz w/ Candiria

11/15 Albany, NY @ Trickshot’s w/ Candiria

11/16 Providence, RI @ Firehouse 13 w/ Candiria

11/17 Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground w/ Candiria

11/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge w/ Candiria

11/22 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

11/23 Glasgow, UK @ Saint Lukes

11/25 Dublin, IE @ Thomas House

11/26 London, UK @ Corsica Studios w/ Necro Deathmort

11/27 Manchester, UK @ Islington Mill w/ Radian, Ex-Retina & Severed Shadow Trio

11/28 Brussels, BE @ Magasin 4 w/ Onmens

12/22 New York, NY @ The Studio at Webster Hall w/ John Morrison, Netherlands & Hprizm



Kim Kelly voted for her; don’t @ her on Twitter​.

​Cover photo by Corey Williams​