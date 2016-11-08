Dälek’s “Molten” Is the Primal Scream We Need on This Terrible Election Day

Typically, for most people voting in an important election like the one America is finally, finally about to be finished with, there’s some kind of light at the end of the tunnel— whether it be resolution, revolution, or simply just more of the same. Now, though, no matter what happens tonight, there is only darkness.
At least we have bands like New Jersey’s dark, challenging experimental hip hop collective Dälek to soundtrack the horror. Following the success of their groundbreaking Profound Lore debut, Asphalt for Eden, they’re premiering a brand-new song, “Molten,” here on Noisey today. The timing is no coincidence.
As the band told Noisey, “After this unprecedented Presidential campaign, a venting was needed. This is bigger than the individual candidates, bigger than a broken system, bigger than the dumbing down of America. ‘Molten’ is the quiet rage, angst, and sadness against the current climate in our country and in this world, it’s a state of mind and emotions manifested. ‘Molten’ is the guttural yell into the nothingness by those of us who still think.”
Catch them on tour across the the US and Canada with Candiria, then head to the UK for a headlining tour. They’ll close out 2016 with a show in NYC before taking a break to wrap up the next album, finish up some side projects and get ready to spend 2017 on the road—including a stop at the Netherlands’ prestigious Roadburn Festival, where Dälek will make festival history as the first hip-hop act to ever appear on its hallowed stage (I can’t wait!).
11/9 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo w/ Candiria, Resistance Wire, & Sikes and The New Violence
11/10 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick w/ Candiria
11/11 Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s Joint w/ Candiria, Scientist & Conflux
11/12 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class w/ Candiria & Axioma
11/13 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground w/ Candiria, Ayahuasca & Eyeswithoutaface
11/14 Montreal, QE @ Le Ritz w/ Candiria
11/15 Albany, NY @ Trickshot’s w/ Candiria
11/16 Providence, RI @ Firehouse 13 w/ Candiria
11/17 Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground w/ Candiria
11/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge w/ Candiria
11/22 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
11/23 Glasgow, UK @ Saint Lukes
11/25 Dublin, IE @ Thomas House
11/26 London, UK @ Corsica Studios w/ Necro Deathmort
11/27 Manchester, UK @ Islington Mill w/ Radian, Ex-Retina & Severed Shadow Trio
11/28 Brussels, BE @ Magasin 4 w/ Onmens
12/22 New York, NY @ The Studio at Webster Hall w/ John Morrison, Netherlands & Hprizm
Cover photo by Corey Williams