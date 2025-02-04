Dallas Brewery Makes Hilarious ‘Sell the Team’ Beer Following Luka Doncic Trade

The Dallas area is still reeling from the shocking trade that saw the Dallas Mavericks’ franchise player, Luka Doncic, traded on a whim to the Los Angeles Lakers. The fans are still trying to wrap their heads around why the move was made, but thankfully for a local brewery, the fans can at least drink a beer that was quickly whipped up to insult the Mavericks’ owners.

Celestial Beerworks crafted a new double hazy IPA with a fitting name, “Sell The Team.” The brewery has become known in the area for creating some unique recipes and funny labels, so it’s not all too shocking to see them take advantage of the situation. The brewery told The Dallas Morning News that they spent Sunday (the day the trade was announced) in their taproom listening to all their customers ripping the team that it just made too much sense.

Videos by VICE

“We feel very much a part of it because we’re such a pre-game stop for people in Dallas,” Molly Reynolds, one of Celestial’s owners, told the outlet. She took some feedback from another employee who suggested the ‘Sell The Team’ name and ran with it. The label features a bunch of basketballs on it. There’s nothing Mavericks-related (copyright issues, obviously) but it’s very obvious what the beer’s name is going for.

A Dallas Brewery is So Pissed at Luka Doncic Trade it Made a Beer Ripping Team Owners

The one shoutout to Doncic in the beer can be found in its ABV, which clocks in at 7.7%, otherwise recognized as Doncic’s jersey number. Oh, it also has a tagline that says, “Dallas, this beer pairs well with our despair & confusion.”

It’ll take a bit to get the beer and its label out on the market, but the taproom is shooting for a Feb. 21 launch. I can’t imagine Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont or general manager Nico Harrison will be rushing out to pick up the beer… but I’m sure a lot of Mavs fans will be!