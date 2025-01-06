Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Gets Smacked in Head With Kicked Football During Game

We were narrowly close to a Marcia Brady moment at the Dallas Cowboys game. Fortunately for Michelle Siemienowski, a member of the Cowboys cheerleader squad, she had her back facing the other way – or in this case, the right way – otherwise she would have had a football hit her directly in the face.

During Sunday’s game, Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey booted an incredibly inaccurate kick that went tailing toward the stands. It lost some steam as it neared the crowd, eventually landing directly at the back of Siemienowski’s head. There was obviously some initial concern seeing her get belted with the ball, but she was a trooper.

Videos by VICE

She barely looked fazed despite the force of the kick.

“I’m alright everyone!” she wrote on Instagram. “Claiming the motto: cry now, laugh later!”

At the point of contact, the cheerleader did fall to the ground. Can you blame her? She’s at a professional football game, and the last thing she’s expecting is a kick that bad to doink her. She quickly stood back up, however, and went about her day after catching her breath and taking a sip of water.

Social media was quickly buzzing after the penalty-inducing kick made landfall on the cheerleader’s head.

“This #DallasCowboys Cheerleader took it like a champ. I know that head is now ringing,” one X user wrote.

Others pointed out that the cameraman standing near the incident should have made a better effort to try and stop the ball.

“Brandon Aubrey’s kickoff out of bounds absolutely drills one of the Cowboys Cheerleaders. She seems to be all smiles after the fact. The camera man needs to be better there,” another user wrote on X.

As for the game itself, the Cowboys lost once again in their final game of the season. The latest miscue of kicking the ball at a cheerleader is honestly one of the least embarrassing things in their 2024 season.