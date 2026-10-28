Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Reach Agreement With My Chemical Romance Over Bizarre Concert Costumes

For the Long Live: The Black Parade Tour, My Chemical Romance has certainly amped up their on-stage theatrics. They’ve been acting out a fictional dystopian rock opera about a country called Draag. This country is ruled by an oppressive authoritarian leader called the Grand Immortal Dictator. Recently, on October 21, 2026, the band performed their first of five nights at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. For this kickoff show, the band showcased this rock opera concept with acted-out scenes on stage.

During the band’s performance of “Teenagers”, My Chemical Romance brought out dancers who were dressed as cheerleaders. But not just any cheerleaders, but the most recognizable cheerleaders in the world: the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Later on, during the song “Disenchanted”, authoritarian police hold the band hostage with fake guns. The cheerleaders return to the stage, dropping pom poms for guns to defend the band. Meanwhile, lead singer Gerard Way engages in a knife fight while fake police shoot the cheerleaders on stage in a dramatic battle.

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It comes as no surprise that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have taken issue with this performance. Specifically, the use of their outfits wasn’t pre-approved and contained a violent depiction of the NFL team.

Here Comes The Lawsuit

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ parent company, Silver Star Ltd., was quick to respond with a lawsuit. Following the performance on October 21, the company filed a motion on October 23, seeking a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction, and unspecified damages and profits. They claimed that the violent use of their image could potentially damage the brand and confuse fans into thinking they’re the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Silver Star enlisted powerhouse lawyer Alex Spiro to represent the Cheerleaders.

Silver Star Ltd. filed the lawsuit out of Collin County, Texas, against not only the band but also Live Nation. Before a court hearing could be set, the two parties reached an agreement. For a change, the Dallas Cowboys have emerged victorious. Sometime around October 26 or 27, My Chemical Romance agreed to replace the cheerleader uniforms for their theatrical show.

The band can easily pivot, since they’ve added a lot of different theatrics to their concerts in recent years. This isn’t the only time the band has used cheerleader imagery. One example of this occurred on August 23, 2022, when the band performed at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Gerard Way surprised the crowd, sporting a green cheerleader outfit for the entire performance.

Photo credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images