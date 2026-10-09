Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Pushed Him Aside to Play Business Mogul: ‘You’re Not a Businessman’

The beef between Jay-Z and Dame Dash is almost completely one-sided now. Sure, for every wise crack Hov has on Dash and his teeth, Dame has a litany of interview responses ready to go. This time, he claimed that the real reason Roc-A-Fella split up was for Jay to make his mark as a businessman.

During an interview with the Quiet Part Out Loud show, he said that Hov’s decision to work in the world of business caused him to be distant. For instance, during a meeting with LA Reid, former CEO of Arista and LaFace Records, Reid wanted to work with him directly. But Jay-Z allegedly wouldn’t be moved, refusing to move forward with a deal if Dame Dash was in the mix.

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“He was like, ‘I want to be known as a businessman.’ Like, flat-out said, ‘I want to be known as a businessman. I can’t be known as a businessman with you next to me,’” Dame claimed. “And I was like, ‘I don’t even want to be next to you, n***a, but you’re not a businessman.’”

Additionally, he told the show he believes Steve Stoute was the real mastermind behind the scenes. Hov would just allegedly take the credit and do all the front-facing activities.

Dame Dash Argued That Jay-Z Was Holding Him Back from Pursuing Business Deals for Roc-A-Fella

Allegedly, Dash also claimed that Hov tried to hush him by offering a stake from his debut album Reasonable Doubt. His response was essentially a scoff. “Jay ain’t s**t. We all know that. And I’ll say it. And y’all could tell me [I’m a] chatty patty when he f**ks up $40 million of my own money,” he added.

This is one of many instances where Dame Dash invoked Jay-Z’s name during an interview. For instance, when Jay mocked his dental implants back in June 2026, Dash basically rolled his eyes. He thought the joke was tasteless and unfunny, showing Hov as a shell of his former self.

“We don’t have direct conversation, but I do feel like if I’m not around, he’s not relevant. I feel like that’s the reason why they have to bring my name up all the time,” Dame Dash argued. “I thought that rap was bad. It was terrible.”

Additionally, he compared and contrasted the concerts Kanye West was having versus Hov’s shows at Yankee Stadium. Ultimately, the independent nature of Ye’s feat vastly outweighed what Jay-Z brought to the table in his eyes.

“A real rock star goes all over, tours all over the world, and has a globe on a stage that costs $2 million a show. No sponsors. So Kanye sells out with everybody,” Dame Dash said in July 2026. “He does it completely independent. He does not have to wear a Yankee uniform. Nike’s not giving him no sponsorship. He makes his clothes independently, and he does quadruple [more than] a n***a that got a sponsorship.”

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