Dame Dash Escalates Cam’ron Beef by Threatening a $300 Million Lawsuit

There’s suing someone, and then there’s suing someone for $300 million. Over a quarter of a billion dollars. However, Cam’ron sparked the ire of Dame Dash when he took their personal issues deeper by bringing family into it. “Tell ya unwanted son Lucky how u took 3 dna test hopping he wasn’t yours,” he said under one of Dame’s posts. “And when he first came around you said he has to clean ya dogs s**t up. Cause he had to pay dues.”

Dame eventually barked back with his own barrage of insults. However, the real issues settled in once he made matters legal. Recently, Dame Dash posted on Instagram, announcing that he sent Cam a demand letter for a $300 million lawsuit. In one of the slides, it lists a litany of allegations including “Defamation, Tortious Interference, Business Disparagement, Harassment, Conspiracy, and Unjust Enrichment.”

Dame Dash Threatens Taking Cam’Ron to Court

Additionally, Dame unleashes a brutal takedown on Cam’ron in the caption. “I never hustled with @mr_camron he’s a civilian, but he’s f###### with my family office and he’s now made my wife & 2 of my sons uncomfortable. I would never do anything violent. And I don’t want anyone that loves me to do anything violent so this is the only way I can handle this… We’ll just have to let a judge decide like businessmen. And I don’t find it funny,” Dame Dash writes. “I hope you don’t have any houses in your name, they’re about to be mine.”

During a recent Breakfast Club appearance, Dame called host Charlamagne gay several times and seemed close to fighting him by the end of their exchange.

“I can punch you right in your face like a grown man and you won’t do s—t,” Dame Dash claims. “If we was on the street right now and you were talking like that, I would have f—ed you up… What I’m saying is when you interrupt me and you say certain things, where I’m from, the masculine man will f—k you up.”

