Dame Dash Sells His Entire Film Company in Auction for Measly $100 After Seeking to Cover $1 Million Debt

Dame Dash has been going through it in the legal department. He filed for bankruptcy back in September, owing millions of dollars in various debts, taxes, child support, and lawsuits. Since then, he’s had to make desperate moves to try to make up for his financial woes. For instance, he sold his Roc-A-Fella and has transparently attempted to sue anyone and everyone, doing anything to clear his money problems. However, one move that could’ve netted most people a ton of cash backfired in a serious way.

Recently, the New York Post reported that Dame Dash held an auction for Poppington LLC. The production company holds all of his film catalog, including his most well-known work, Honor Up. The film starred Dash, Stacey Dash, and Cam’Ron. However, the plan completely backfires. One person appeared at the auction, and they bought the company for a measly $100.50. CEO of Muddy Water Motion Pictures, Mike Muntaser, shrugged at the whole affair after winning the abrupt bid.

Videos by VICE

Ultimately, he said he felt a sense of second-hand embarrassment on behalf of the hip-hop mogul. “I think he’s a fool, man,” he calls Dame Dash.

Dame Dash lost an Entire Company for $100

Admittedly, Muntaser said this was his way of getting back at Dash for past issues. Apparently, the former Roc-a-Fella head deserved a “jab” after making the Muddy Water CEO sit through years of litigation issues. All he wanted was for Dame Dash to handle their differences like grown adults, but he went through the courts as he’s done in the past.

“He’s just a problem. He has an ego. I think he’s just bitter [coming] from where he was to where he is, and he just blames everybody else and doesn’t look at himself in the mirror. For him being on a big stage with like Jay-Z and [Ye],” Muntaser says, “why are your peers doing good, [being] constructive and you’re just playing games with others?”

All of this seems to explain why he’s insistent on filing defamation lawsuits against everyone from Cam’Ron to The Breakfast Club. Hopefully, with one substantial court win, he can pay off all his other debts. Moreover, it figures why he’s so angsty toward interviewers like Charlamagne Tha God. Back in September, he threatened to fight the Breakfast Club host.

“I can punch you right in your face like a grown man, and you won’t do s***,” Dame Dash claimed at the time. “If we was on the street right now and you were talking like that, I would have f***ed you up. What I’m saying is when you interrupt me, and you say certain things, where I’m from, the masculine man will f*** you up.”