Sex-Drive-Boosting Gummies Have Officially Gone ~Aesthetic~

At this point in our adult lives, we know what turns us on. But we also know that Mulberry silk sheets are spensi, and that there’s only so many times you can make your partner watch all 686 (extended) minutes of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. And no offense to our local businesses, but those “gas station dick pills” and bodega “energy boosters” aren’t the most enticing things to swallow when we need a little libido boost. That’s where the burgeoning world of “horny” supplements comes in swinging—with gummies and chocolates that promise to not only get you in the mood, but do so in a more *aesthetic* fashion than ever. Just look at Maude’s libido gummies! They belong in the MoMA gift shop.

Now, Dame is the latest sexual wellness company to throw its hat into the (cock)ring for supplement consideration. This week, the cutting-edge brand launched its first ever collection of gummies supposedly designed “to significantly improve mood, anxiety, and stress after four weeks of daily use [and to] decrease stress, a factor which can directly impact connectivity and sexual satisfaction.” They’re also giving us Flintstones chewable vitamins nostalgia in the best way.

The lineup of key ingredients includes ashwagandha (to manage stress and improves mood), L-theanine (to promote relaxation), mucuna (a building block of dopamine, a.k.a. the pleasure neurotransmitter) and shatavari (which balances female hormones related to depression and burnout). “To launch Desire Gummies,” a Dame representative told VICE, “Dame also conducted its own clinical study on the finished formula, in addition to using ingredients that have been tested on their own [and] are also doctor-approved by Dame’s Clinical Board.”

We’ve been loyal Dame… dames since the brand’s 2014 debut, when founders Alexandra Fine (a sexologist) and Janet Lieberman (an engineer who attended MIT), carved out a space for sexual wellness items that feels like a breath of fresh air by setting higher engineering standards for toys, and even creating a beta-testing system for products called Dame Labs. If there were ever a supplement to try, we’d bet our buns on the one by Dame. Plus, our food pyramid is mostly Camel Blues, burritos, and negronis, so these chewies might do our bones some good—in more ways than one.

Learn more about Dame’s Desire Gummies on the brand’s website.

