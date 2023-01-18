Dame’s $49 All-Purpose Vibrator Has Landed (and It’s Coming for Your Clit)

Have you looked at vibrators lately? [Opens trench coat.] Sex toys have evolved a lot since the days of the Magic Wand (the GOAT; no shade); tradish dildos are stepping aside for a broader range of versatile, ungendered toys that look like amorphous aliens and know their way around all of our slits and nibs. We treasure the veins on our ‘ol silicone saucisson, but we’re bored. It’s 2023, and we’re ready to bone Flubber. That’s where Dame’s latest vibrator comes in.

If you’re new to Dame, welcome. Not only is the brand a horny Memphis design lover’s wet dream (shapes on postmodern shapes, mate), but it’s been behind groundbreaking, sex-positive subway campaigns and a publicity stunt worthy of The Onion to raise money for Planned Parenthood (please see: the Mitch McConnell dildo). When it drops a new toy, I drop to my knees and ask, “How much, Mommy?”

At $49, the new Dip vibrator is less spensi than a lobster dinner, and it looks like outer space shrapnel. In addition to the accessible price tag (only one other toy, a small bullet vibe, is cheaper on the brand’s site), Dip has also been marketed as one of the most versatile vibrators you can own thanks to its unique size and shape.

Dip looked humpable, fuckable, and ready to tickle nips and perineums alike. It looked un-intimidating, and maybe (probably) even smarter than me, so I decided to see if it could hold its own as both a solo and partner-play sex toy.

What was rad

“Yeah. I could hump this” was the first thought I had when I saw Dip’s tapered form, which kind of looks like the underside of the Titanic, which is great news for James Cameron people with vaginas who dig humping and grinding toys.

Dip is a pro for direct clitoral stimulation (that silky, firm silicone = a dream) but something unexpected happened once I started to grind up on it; each end of the toy teeter-tottered in-between my clit and anal region, which I can only compare to the feeling you get when you have two speakers working instead of just one. A horny, gratifying equilibrium had been reached.

When used with a partner, Dip is trusty. This hot rod is easy to hold at five inches in length, and a true testament to its namesake thanks to its easily maneuverable nature; dip it around your partner’s perineum (but please: no anal penetration; there’s no flared base on this boi) and rub it on their lower back; use it on their clit, shaft, and erogenous zones. Dip is just DTF.

What was tricky

… Nothing? I mean, do charge it up fully to make sure you get the most juice for your squeeze (I charged mine for a few hours to be fully loaded), but this really is a high quality, cheap sex toy for vibrator n00bs and sex toy collectors alike.

TL; DR

I would like to toss Dips from my Pope balcony like confetti for all taxpayers—that’s how much of a crowd pleaser this vibrator is for all genitals/holes/tastes. Want direct clitoral stimulation, or just-the-tip penetration during foreplay? In search of a little perineum play that’s not just sunning your anus? Dame hears you. It knows that sex, either with yourself or a partner, can involve a lot of multitasking, and Dip is up for the task as a vibrator that 1) costs less than two IMAX tickets to Avatar: The Way of Water and 2) will give you really great head.

The Dip vibrator can be purchased at Dame.

