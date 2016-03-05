Damian Lillard Drops 50, Hits a Stunning Buzzer Beater From Half Court

Steph who? Yeah, that’s right. Don’t fall asleep on Damian Lillard, because while Steph may play in Oakland, Oakland’s native son is racking up huge numbers on his own. Not the least of which is this deep, deep, nasty-ass three. Lord h’mercy.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers took on the Toronto Raptors last night, and even though Portland would lose 115-117, their star point guard wouldn’t let that go down without some theatrics. Lillard’s first quarter long bomb from nearly the apex of the dinosaur-ripped basketball logo at mid court was just three of 50 points he would drop on the evening.

Take a look at highlights of his other 47:

The man is averaging 25.8 PPG. Why was he left off the All Star roster again?