Damian Lillard Plays Out of His Mind for 51 Points, Picks Golden State’s Lock

Oh, look at how the mighty have fallen. And what a way to fall. Last night the seemingly invincible (now 48-5) Warriors not only lost to the Portland Trail Blazers, but got their asses kicked on the way down to the tune of 137-105. Thud.

Blazers point guard Damian Lillard—an All Star snub, mind you—led the pack with a superlative game, racking up a stunning 51 points, seven assists, and six steals. Dude went 64 percent from the field. Lillard later told The Oregonian‘s Blazers beat writer Joe Freeman, “I haven’t scored 50 since the 9th grade.”

Videos by VICE

And that’s what it looked like out there. A future-pro running circles around mere high schoolers. The Blazers more-than doubled the Warriors’ score in the third quarter, with a mere 17 points for Golden State to the Blazers’ 36—11 of which were Lillard’s. Steph Curry scored 31 points on the night, above his mind-blowing average of 29.8, but Lillard left last year’s MVP looking like a chump with 20 points of daylight between them.

Hell, even the fans were getting in on the act:

Blazer fan just hit a half court shot for a free car during the break

— Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) February 20, 2016

To be fair, Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched the majority of his stars for the second half—perhaps to give them a rest before facing the Clippers tonight. But Golden State certainly looked a little thin, especially for a team that boasts so much depth,. Lillard seems to have taken it all.