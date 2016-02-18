Damien Hirst’s Art Restaurant Has Arrived

Images courtesy Newport Street Gallery

Next week marks the opening of art star Damien Hirst‘s culinary collaboration with UK chef Mark Hix, the art-themed restaurant Pharmacy2. Built around a replica of Hirst’s 1992 installation, Pharmacy, the eatery gathers a cornucopia of Hirst’s creative exploration of medical culture, from glass windows decorated with DNA strands, to classic works like Butterfly Kaleidoscope and Medicine Cabinets, and pill prints lining the bar, above which a neon sign proclaims, “Prescriptions.”

The duo originally collaborated on Hix’s controversial London restaurant Tramshed, which hosted Hirst’s Cock and Bull as a centerpiece to its industrial-themed decór. According to the Pharmacy 2 website, their new joint venture will feed visitors into Hirst’s Newport Street Gallery exhibitions during the day, transforming into a fine British and European dining spot by evening. Pharmacy 2 is located in Vauxhall, south London, and opens to the public on February 23.

Take a look inside Pharmacy 2 below.

Damien Hirst (left) and Mark Hix (right) at the Pharmacy2 bar.

Make your reservations by emailing Pharmacy 2 here. Visit the official website for more information.

