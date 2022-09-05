Manhunt Launched After 10 People Killed in Stabbing Spree in Canada

Police are hunting for two men suspected of fatally stabbing at least 10 people across an indigenous community in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The two suspects have been named as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, who are on the run. The police have asked them to turn themselves in.

Videos by VICE

It is one of the deadliest acts of mass violence the country has seen in recent years.

Police began receiving reports of stabbings on Sunday morning at 5:40AM local time in the James Smith Cree Nation community – after which reports of additional attacks quickly followed in the nearby village of Weldon.

Victims were found in 13 different locations, with at least 15 others injured.

Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson, one of the elected leaders of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation, told the Associated Press: “They were our relatives, friends. Mostly we’re all related here, so it’s pretty hard. It’s pretty horrific.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that he was “shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more.

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured.”

The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2022

The James Smith Cree Nation community has a population of 3,400, while Weldon’s stands at just 200 people.

The relationship between the suspects, who both have black hair and brown eyes, is unclear. They were last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue in Saskatchewan’s capital of Regina, with licence plate 119 MPI.

The victims are believed to include a mother of two and a 77-year-old widower.