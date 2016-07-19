Damon Albarn Says We Should Expect a New Gorillaz Album “Fairly Soon”

Gorillaz co-founder, Damon Albarn, confirmed in an interview with BBC Radio 6 yesterday that a new record from the project is indeed on the way. “Later in the year we’ll be starting to get the whole Gorillaz thing together,” Albarn said. “I’m loving it and it’s getting there. It should be ready fairly soon.”

In an interview with ABC Australia last July, Albarn said he would start recording the new record in September.

Videos by VICE

Over the past year, the band’s other founder Jamie Hewlett has teased new material multiple times, both in an interview and on Instagram, on two separate occasions.

Their band’s studio album, Plastic Beach, came out way back in 2010, and was quickly followed up by The Fall, an album recorded entirely on Albarn’s iPad while on tour. Check out the interview in the player below.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

