The Night a Legendary Singer Died, An ‘SNL’ Superstar Star Was Hospitalized in the Room Next Door

In March 1998, Dana Carvey underwent what was supposed to be a routine double-bypass operation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. When he returned in May for an angiogram to see how the surgery had gone, the cardiologist gave him some puzzling news. “They bypassed the wrong artery,” Carvey was told. “You’re hilarious,” he said in response. But it wasn’t a joke; the doctor who performed the procedure really did make a mistake, and Carvey successfully sued him for $7.5 million.

The Wayne’s World star then had to undergo corrective surgery that same month. Carvey wouldn’t be the only celebrity in the building dealing with a heart issue that evening, though. Late that night, Frank Sinatra was rushed to the same hospital after suffering a heart attack and placed in the room right next to Carvey’s. The legendary entertainer died just over an hour after his arrival. He was 82 years old.

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In 2013, Newsday quoted Carvey as saying, “Frank Sinatra died six feet from me. When I was getting my final angioplasty, they put him in the room next to me.” However, when he appeared on the About Last Night podcast with Adam Ray a couple of years later, Carvey clarified that that wasn’t exactly the case. While Sinatra was, in fact, in the room next to Carvey for a little while, he was eventually taken down to the ICU, which is where he ended up dying. Carvey also joked that Sinatra died in his arms during that same episode, so it’s possible that the Newsday quote was taken out of context.

Interestingly enough, Sinatra’s death had a strange connection to yet another famous comedian, and that’s Jerry Seinfeld. As he was being transported from his house that night, the ambulance got Sinatra to the emergency room in a very short time, which some have attributed to the fact that so many people were home watching the series finale of Seinfeld. Ironically, one of those people was Sinatra’s own daughter, Nancy, who was only a few minutes away when her father died.