Dance Alone in Your Living Room to Jordan Raf’s “Duvet”

Sometimes you’ve just gotta break it down solo, real slow-like, in your own living room. To wit: R&B young gun Jordan Raf’s new self-directed video for “Duvet” is an ode to presence, a glorious three minutes of sensual trumpet samplings and mood lighting, underscoring the glimmer of a see-through bright red sequined shirt and assortd religious paraphernalia. It’s glamorous in spite of its obscurities.

The LA-based Raf says the video, about impending mortality, is a product of “what happens when you read too much Freud and watch too much David Lynch and Bad Girls Club.” The video’s bedazzled star is a friend of Raf’s named Edwin, whom Raf and his friends “stole [from] his retirement home for the day to share his gift that he mastered bracing the last 80-90 years as a queer dancer.”

Though Edwin said he didn’t care for the music, it’s no sweat off of Raf ‘s back—he believes that Edwin’s meticulous dance moves and shimmering garb “transcend pure joy.” Watch Edwin get lost in the groove below, and check out Raf’s debut LP ​Double Negative​ on Apple Music​​​.