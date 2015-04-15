Dance With Your Shadow in an Electrifying Light Art Installation

A human body crackles with electricity in João Martinho Moura‘s interactive installation, WIDE/SIDE, at GNRation Gallery in Braga, Portugal. After using sensors to capture participants’ silhouettes, their images are redrawn on a screen with “fast light beams” that evolve generatively during the experience. Moura refers to the work, which previously, illuminated Mexico City for its annual Visual Art Week, as a “kinetic sculpture,” a representation of the bridge between the abstract digital world, the gallery space, the body of pixels, and that of the viewer.

Watch WIDE/SIDE buzz to life below:

Videos by VICE

WIDE/SIDE exhibition at GNRation gallery from Joao Martinho Moura on Vimeo.

João Martinho Moura – WIDE/SIDE – Visual Art Week, México 2015 from Joao Martinho Moura on Vimeo.

Related:

An Album Of Generative Sounds And A Sound Sculpture Created With SuperCollider

Dancer Bends Light in Stunning Projection-Mapped Performance

Watch 3D Projections Transform Dancers into Constellations

Watch Projection-Mapped Kung Fu Between a Man and His Shadow