Dance Your Way to Redemption With Michael Calfan’s “Mercy”

A stolen bag leads to strange consequences in “Mercy,” the latest from Spinnin Records’ Michael Calfan. Shot in the sunny streets of Nice in southern France, the video stars Nilton Martins—a dancer known all over the Côte d’Azur for his jelly-limbed skills. The concept plays off another of Calfan’s earlier hits, “Prelude,” which featured Candela Ebbesen doing classic ballet in an urban environment. This time around, we follow Martins as he nicks a stranger’s bag and embarks on a long search for forgiveness—or “Mercy”—through modern dance.

“I was inspired by the blues vibe from the 40s,” the Paris-based producer tells us. “I started to play some chords on the piano, and asked an harmonica player to make the melody I had in mind. And few weeks later, ‘Mercy’ was born.” The result: a rare soulful house track that would work just as well in the club as it would while driving your tractor through a farm. Watch out, Avicii.

