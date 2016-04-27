Shed a Tear While Watching D’Angelo Cover Prince’s “Sometimes It Snows in April” on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Yesterday, in the middle of a relatively warm spring day in London, little grey clouds began to cluster together like magnets until the sky was entirely covered. And then, as an icy chill slowly descended across the air, big fat snowflakes began freefalling from the heavens in an impromptu mini-blizzard, leaving an avalanche of “OMG IT’S A MESSAGE FROM PRINCE, SOMETIMES IT REALLY DOES SNOW IN APRIL” tweets in its wake, as well as loads of angry, red-faced people running around in shorts and t-shirts like headless chickens looking for shelter.

The arrival of snowflakes wasn’t the only poignant Prince tribute yesterday. D’Angelo also decided to perform a ridiculously beautiful rendition of “Sometimes it Snows in April” on last night’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “Springtime was always my favorite time of year, a time for lovers holding hands in the rain, now springtime only reminds me of Tracy’s tears, always cry for love, never cry for pain,” he sings, echoing Prince’s words back to him, his deep voice soaring amongst the flawless vocals of Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum’s cover band, Princess.

Watch the whole thing below, and try not to ugly cry too hard: