Dani Alves Slides Onto Brazil’s Copa America Squad Like…

Barcelona wingback and noted escalator rider Dani Alves has been added to Brazil’s roster for the Copa America as a replacement for fellow wingback Danilo, who injured his ankle in Brazil’s friendly against Mexico this past Sunday. Though neglected by Brazil coach Dunga during the post-World Cup renovation of the squad, Alves recently signed a new contract with Barcelona and seems to believe he has plenty of soccer and escalator riding left in him.

We at VICE Sports love Dani Alves because he can play guitar, he likes to pretend he’s a fashion model, and he appears in one of the best post match photos of all time, where Lionel Messi shows up dressed like a substitute teacher. You can’t argue that Alves has style. We just don’t really know what that style actually is, or whether any one of us would even want to imitate it.

The Copa America begins tonight with host Chile taking on Ecuador, and Brazil’s first contest in the tournament is on Sunday against Peru.