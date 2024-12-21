Dani Filth’s Mom Wants This Cradle of Filth Song to Be Played At Her Funeral

Cradle of Filth is probably not often requested at funerals, but frontman Dani Filth’s mom is looking to change that. The goth metal vocalist recently revealed that his mom has asked for his band’s hit song “Nymphetamine” to be played as her family and friends say their final goodbyes.

“My mum wants it played at her funeral,” Filth said during a video interview with Metal Hammer. The interviewer expressed surprise, to which Filth quipped, “But she’ll be dead, so we can change the tracklisting.”

Videos by VICE

Dani Filth’s Mom Has Odd (and Awesome) Funeral Request

Originally released in 2004, Nymphetamine is Cradle of Filth’s sixth album, featuring the songs “Nymphetamine (Overdose)” and “Nymphetamine (Fix),” which is likely the tune in question. “It’s our time-honored track,” Filth has said of the song, per Metal Injection. “If we don’t play it, people revolt – I’m not saying our fans are revolting or anything like that. Ha ha!”

Notably, this is not the only time that Filth has spoken about his mom publicly. In a 2023 interview with Metal Hammer, he spilled the beans that she apparently has a crush on Slayer vocalist/guitarist Tom Araya.

“I don’t know [what the appeal is]. I don’t see it myself,” Filth joked. “I just know she does because I see Instagram accounts like ‘Tom Araya lovers’ and the first name I see is my mum’s.”



