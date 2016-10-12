Daniel Agger Adds New Liverpool Tattoo and Discusses His “YNWA” Knuckles

During his eight years at Liverpool, Daniel Agger was almost as famous for his tattoos as his football. The Danish defender has a huge array of body art and – having recently retired after a spell back home with Brøndby – is now a qualified tattoo artist.

During the summer of 2012, Agger was linked with a move away from Anfield. In reality he had no intention of leaving, but speculation about his departure continued nonetheless.

So Agger made a clear statement about his future in the way he knew best: a tattoo. Referring to the club’s iconic anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, Agger had the letters YNWA tattooed across his knuckles. Unsurprisingly, it further increased his popularity among the Anfield faithful, a fan base that treasures loyalty more than most.

In this video with Tattoodo, Agger explains the meaning behind his tattoos, revealing that he got his first as a 15-year-old on a school trip. He also adds to his collection, with Ami James inking liverpool’s liver bird emblem on the former footballer’s finger.

All good things come at a price, however. Or, as the tattooist himself puts it: “That’s gonna fucking hurt!”