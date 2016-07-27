Daniel Woolhouse Sheds Deptford Goth Moniker and Drops His Video for “Map of the Moon”



Man, I remember when Deptford Goth first hit, some five years ago. Initially intrigued by his vinyl-crackled, Mariah Carey-incorporating synth song “Real Love Fantasy,” (this was back in the Myspace days) Deptford Goth spent a long time as a shadowy figure—just a picture of the back of this neck. He released two records, Life After Defo and Songs, albums which contained melancholic compositions that blended glitchy ambience and R&B, and certainly more so on the latter record, straight ahead downtempo confessionals. Woolhouse was able to stand and stare down the barrel of the lens (and look a little like Bill Murray).

Now comes phase two of Woolhouse’s career: Deptford Goth is over, and this project is all new and premiering below.

“I’m releasing under my own name because there was a shift in how I was approaching making things and it seemed to make sense to explore that with a new mindset,” explains Woolhouse.

“The video was made by a director called Jack Barraclough. The pace and atmosphere is really great with the song I think. Lyrically, the song contains these distractions along the way, from A to B. So the constant movement in the video, with incidents appearing and disappearing, works in parallel with that idea.”

It’s a song that builds, layer upon layer, cosmic synths over plaintive piano chords, Woolhouse’s voice measured and forlorn, till the quavering, gorgeous sax brings this party to a close. The video meanwhile is a weird disclocated world that’s every shade of the sunset.

