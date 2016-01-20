Danish Nightclubs Are Allegedly Refusing Entry to Migrants

Migrants and asylum seekers looking for a night out in Denmark are allegedly being denied entry into certain clubs if they cannot communicate with the staff in Danish, German, or English—the country’s three primary languages.

Venues enforcing the rule are being accused of xenophobia, according to The Telegraph.

“To us it looked like pure racism,” a regular guest at Buddy Holly, one of the clubs invoking the language rule, said to Danish newspaper, The Local. “We often find that there are small groups of Syrians on the street outside, freezing.”

The policy has ostensibly arisen in response to an outbreak of sexual assaults in Europe, notably at a music festival in Stockholm, Sweden, and in Cologne, Germany over New Year’s Eve. The attacks have been primarily attributed to migrants of “Arab or North African” origin.

“A large number of the male guests who come from the local asylum centre have a very hard time respecting the opposite sex,” a staff member of the club Den Flyvende Hollænder in Denmark was quoted as saying in The Telegraph.

