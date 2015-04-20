Danish Striker Scores Better-Than-Scholes Goal

Our impeccable Belgian sources report that Gent are enjoying a strong 2014-15 season. De Buffalos currently sit second in the table and kept their title hopes alive with a 3-1 away victory over Standard Liège on Friday, with two of their goals coming via Danish striker Nicklas Pedersen. The above rocket from distance was undeniably the pick of the game. Watch the overhead replay – such mighty bend.

It put us in mind of Paul Scholes’ unforgettable foot-like-a-traction-engine goal against Barcelona in 2008. So here that is too, complete with a ridiculously dramatic soundtrack and Clive Tyldesley’s ‘velvet roar’ style of commentary.