Float Through a Neon Jungle on a Cloud of Troels Jørgensen’s Laid-Back Alt-Rock

When pulled off with the proper ratio of heartfelt strums of the acoustic guitar, tales of lost love, and lumberjack-based attire and facial hair, alt-rock/indie singer-songwriters give off a special vibe of timeless wisdom. It’s quite simple, really: It’s just harder to question the legitimacy of a man’s life know-how when he sounds like he just hitchhiked his way through the Mojave desert with nothing but a broken heart and the guitar strapped to his back.

It’s also what makes Danish Troels Jørgensen’s new track “What Have I Done” – along with the rest of My Mind, his 10-track debut album as a solo artist – feel like a soothing Pepto-Bismol for your mind and soul. Instead of a desert, his juicier-than-life video for “What Have I Done” made by Sebastian T.W. Kristiansen carts us along on TJ’s one-man journey through a barren, over-saturated, Sin City-esque metropolis of neon – and the end result is every bit as captivating.

If you get your kicks daydreaming to the uplifting neo-indie stylings of, say, Kurt Vile or Blitzen Trapper, or just need a new soundtrack for pondering your complicated life and big city blues, the young Copenhagen troubadour is definitely one to watch.

You can check out Troels Jørgensen live @ Drone on Thursday, June 9th.

All photos by Zarko Ivetic