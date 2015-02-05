Here’s the Full Version of Danny Brown’s Theme Song for Eddie Huang’s TV Show ‘Fresh Off the Boat’

Last night, VICE pal Eddie Huang‘s new sitcom Fresh Off the Boat premiered on ABC. The theme song is awesome for two different reasons: it’s done by Danny Brown, and it’s about Eddie Huang. Last night, Brown uploaded a clip of it to Instagram, but below, we have the full version. It’s a little over a minute long, and features Brown’s signature flow—a flow that’s akin to throwing an aux cord in a blender, which then causes a fire in the kitchen, which then causes a building to burn down. Is this the greatest theme song since Cheers? Probably. Stream it below.