Danny Brown Is Working on a Dr. Seuss-Inspired Children’s Book

In a recent interview with Australian radio station triple j, Danny Brown revealed that he’s working on a follow up album to 2013’s Old. Oh, and a fucking children’s book, because life is neat like that.

Apparently aimed at encouraging confidence and body positivity in kids, the twin inspirations for the book are his 13-year-old daughter and the undisputed king of rhyming nonsense, Dr. Seuss. It’s a perfect reference point, when you think about it; if Dr. Seuss had tried his hand at writing a book about a rapper, he probably would have come up with a character that looked and sounded a lot like Danny Brown.

Talking about the book, he says:

“It’s really about self-esteem and black girls, I guess. You know how black women do so much—process their hair, change their eye color—it’s really about a little girl who does all these things to herself and changes herself and she realizes she’s just better off the way she is.”

Stream the full ten-minute interview below, in which Danny talks about the book, his favorite cartoons, and the tribulations of wanting to do vocals for Disney films when you have a career path lined with songs about eating pussy.

