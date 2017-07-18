Danny Brown Keeps an Eye Out for Jackers in His “Lost” Video

Danny Brown has been fairly quiet this summer. Last Fall, the Detroit rapper released his stellar Atrocity Exhibition album and went on to fill the next few months with appropriately outrageous videos. Today, Brown breathed more life into the album by releasing a video for Playa Haze-produced “Lost.” The black and white video is directed by Matilda Finn and sees Danny water whipping in the kitchen while he and his employees stare into the peep hole to see who’s trying to get in. Watch the clip above.

