Danny Brown Premieres New Track “Tell Me What I Don’t Know” in New Zane Lowe Interview

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, Detroit’s Danny Brown sat down to review tracks from his forthcoming album, Atrocity Exhibition, which is set to release on September 30. The track, which features marching band-style drums and whistles, is a look back on growing up in Detroit, losing friends, and getting tangled up with the law.

He also discusses his process and some of the other songs on the album, including “Really Doe,” the posse cut with Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, and Ab-Soul. He reveals that it was an unfinished song he couldn’t quite figure out what to do with, and then Kendrick rescued it:

“Kendrick did it. The song was in the studio and it was just an unfinished song, and I was just trying to figure out what I was going to do with it. And he just, I guess, went to the studio and heard it and just took. Then he came back and he had a hook on it, a bridge, a 24. And then I reached to Earl and Ab and we threw their verses on there. It’s really his song!”

Listen to the track and watch clips from the interview below. Also, read our profile of Danny Brown about his work on Atrocity Exhibition right here.

