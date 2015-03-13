Here’s Some Weird-Ass Video We Found of Actual Reptiles Smokin’ and Drinkin’ to the Sound of Danny Brown’s “Smokin’ and Drinkin’”

Steve Ludwin is a man of many feats. He’s injected snake venom in the documentary ‘Venom Superman’ for VICE, recieved voice mails from Kurt Cobain threatening to kill his girlfriend, and one time he took a shit on the NME and lost a million pound record deal. Now, in his post-band, snake-venom career, he’s reached a new pinnacle. First, with a video titled “Putting Coccaine Back Into Coca Cola” which is exactly as it sounds and so much more, and second, with some weird-ass video of a bunch of reptiles smoking and drinking to the sound of Danny Brown’s blunt-passing, drink-sipping anthem “Smokin’ and Drinkin’.”

Extra points, also, for the video description, which reads, “Danny Brown fuckin rules. Buy his music now. Smoke and drink like these party animals. Get totally fucked up and become radicalised. Like totally rad. Radder than the radist radish”.

Videos by VICE

Follow Ryan Bassil on Twitter.