Danny Brown Walked Off Stage in Glasgow Last Night After Getting Hit in the Chest with a Cup of Water

Danny Brown stormed off stage in Glasgow last night in what has to be recent history’s most clear cut example of an artist getting a drink thrown at them. In just 18 seconds, you see Danny build up the crowd, get slapped in the chest with a pint of water, proceed to slam his microphone down, and then just march straight off stage.
We’ve had a few cases of fans being decked by artists or their bodyguards in the last few months, the most recent being when a beefed-up security bod decided to snap a man into two pieces for daring to tap Riff Raff on the shoulder. Could last night’s flying pint in Glasgow be a statement from the world of gig-going music fans that they aren’t willing to be physically annihilated just for getting a bit too excited? Perhaps, or maybe the thrower was just getting so into his hot verse that they tried to spontaneously instigate the most unsuccessful wet T-shirt contest of all time. Whatever the reason, the outcome looks rather regretful.
Videos by VICE
Reactions from his fans on Twitter have ranged from disbelief…
To just total hilarity:
Follow Joe Zadeh on Twitter.