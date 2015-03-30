Danny Brown Walked Off Stage in Glasgow Last Night After Getting Hit in the Chest with a Cup of Water

Danny Brown stormed off stage in Glasgow last night in what has to be recent history’s most clear cut example of an artist getting a drink thrown at them. In just 18 seconds, you see Danny build up the crowd, get slapped in the chest with a pint of water, proceed to slam his microphone down, and then just march straight off stage.

We’ve had a few cases of fans being decked by artists or their bodyguards in the last few months, the most recent being when a beefed-up security bod decided to snap a man into two pieces for daring to tap Riff Raff on the shoulder. Could last night’s flying pint in Glasgow be a statement from the world of gig-going music fans that they aren’t willing to be physically annihilated just for getting a bit too excited? Perhaps, or maybe the thrower was just getting so into his hot verse that they tried to spontaneously instigate the most unsuccessful wet T-shirt contest of all time. Whatever the reason, the outcome looks rather regretful.

Videos by VICE

Reactions from his fans on Twitter have ranged from disbelief…

It felt kinda unreal the way the Danny Brown just left the stage, something made me think he’d return back in seconds — Ｅｓｏｔｅｋａｒｉｓｍｓ ＆ Ｓｔｕｆｆ (@TekaWreka) March 29, 2015

To just total hilarity:

Ha ha ha Danny brown walked off stage 20 mins into his set after someone through a cup of water at him lmaoooo — Lily (@Lilyelizabethx) March 29, 2015

Follow Joe Zadeh on Twitter.