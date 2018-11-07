Danny Brown’s Long-Shelved ‘Live at the Majestic’ Doc Is Finally Out

More than two years on from its premiere in Brooklyn, a full 12 months after its was first supposed to be released, the Andrew Cohn-directed Danny Brown documentary Live at the Majestic is finally out in the world.

Nobody ever seemed quite sure why the project was shelved in the first place. Live at the Majestic was supposed to hit Apple Music last November 7, but it never showed up. Brown tweeted at the time that he was “really hurt about the whole situation,” but neither he nor Apple went into detail about the matter.

According to SPIN, Brown himself acquired the distribution rights from Apple Music. You can pick it up over at his official website for $6.99.

Live at the Majestic centers on Brown’s performance at the Majestic Theater in Detroit, but it’s broken up by profile’s of Brown’s fans and interviews with Brown—usually at home, recording music, hanging with his cats, and playing FIFA. We interviewed Brown about the movie at the premiere in 2016, and you can read that right here.

