Danny Brown’s New Video for “Pneumonia” Is Appropriately Dark as Shit

Following the release of his Atrocity Exhibition​ album, Detroit rapper Danny Brown has just released a video for song “Pneumonia.” One of the album’s earlier singles, the song sees the party hard side of Brown as he raps about coke burning his nose, blowing money, and slurping “that pussy just like lo mein.” The track is produced by Evian Christ, who contributed to Kanye West’s Yeezus.

The video opens up with Brown in a parking lot, suspended by chains. Ronald Reagan appears on a few TV’s before Brown replaces him, rocking a suit and standing at a podium. Watch the clip below.

Videos by VICE

Photo: Screengrab of video via Youtube.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.