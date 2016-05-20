Danny L Harle and Carly Rae Jepsen are Working on a Banger, And You Can Hear a Sample of it Here

Remember that strange period in the late 90s/early 00s when dance music had fully infiltrated the mainstream and transformed into a sugar-sprinkled, melody-soaked beast? And all that MTV would ooze out was songs like Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone” and DJ Sammy’s “Heaven” and ATC’s “La La La”? And at the time you thought it was really cheesy, but when you listen back you realise you were wrong and it’s actually really fucking good? Well, that’s essentially what Danny L Harle’s brand new collaboration with Carly Rae Jepsen sounds like, and we know this because he played it at last night’s PC Music event at Scala and somebody managed to capture 30 seconds of it and post it on Twitter.

“It’s just like we don’t try, we just spin, you just lie, we’re supernatural,” she sings (or at least we think she does, it’s hard to work out the lyrics), her voice floating over thumping bass and a colour-splashed synth melody. “This is easy love.” It’s a track that wouldn’t sound out of place blasting out of the speakers at an fairground in a rainy English suburb, and it’s really, really catchy.

Listen below:

.@DannylHarle played his new song with @carlyraejepsen at @pcmus‘ #popcosmos pic.twitter.com/RZ26oEVerF