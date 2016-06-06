Danny L Harle and Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Track “Super Natural” Is Perfect

Remember last month when we heard a little snippet of Danny L Harle and Carly Rae Jepsen’s new track at a PC Music event at Scala? And we said it sounded exactly like a combination of Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone,” DJ Sammy’s “Heaven,” ATC’s “La La La,” and every other huge dance track of the late 90s/early 00s that you hear blasted out at fairgrounds in the English suburbs? Well, we can now confirm that our original diagnosis was 100 percent correct, because the collaboration leaked over the weekend, meaning that you can now hear “Super Natural” in all of its sparkling entirety.

Featuring Carly Rae Jepsen’s sweet, syrupy vocals over a super maximalist beat, the track is like a fizzy drink that’s been vigorously shaken and opened straight afterwards, spraying sugary pop melodies in every direction. “You can show me your favourite street late at night, or lay in bed fall asleep side-by-side,” Carly sings, her voice smoother than sunshine. “’cause when I’m with you, anywhere, baby it doesn’t matter.”

Listen below: