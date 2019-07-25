Danny McBride Just Shared Details About His Odd Meeting with Kanye West

If you’re a celebrity on late-night TV, there are several avenues you can go down to be a charming guest. You can talk about the time you were awkward on set, how you enjoy living in New York or Los Angeles, or a hilarious fan encounter. But an underrated approach, which has been used by a few celebrities so far, is that you can boast to the public about your bonkers encounter with Kanye West. This is what Danny McBride did when he was promoting his role in HBO’s new dark comedy The Righteous Gemstones.

The 42-year-old Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals actor was telling the ABC host about how he moved from Los Angeles to Charleston, South Carolina when he unexpectedly got a call from West. He said in the interview, “One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar, but I wasn’t sure who it was. I was like, ‘Hello?’ and he was like, ‘Hey, is Danny there?’ He was like, ‘This is Kanye West.’” According to McBride, West had an idea for a new movie about his own life with the actor in the starring role. That’s a totally crazy idea that’s going to take a while to process, but McBride agreed and West flew down to the East Coast to meet.

As McBride tells it, their hang was pretty chill. They went out on his boat, Kanye West wore a “heavy-duty” sweatshirt and sweatpants in July, and they watched McBride’s seven-year-old son play Fortnite. It sounds like a very chill hang and hopefully, West’s plan for a McBride-starring biopic (which would allegedly be directed by David Gordon Green) comes to fruition. Watch the entire interview below.