Danzig Says He’s Probably Done Touring and Writing Music

It’s been eight years since Danzig released their most recent album, Black Laden Crown (2017), and fans should probably not hold their breath for another one. This is according to frontman Glenn Danzig, who recently implied that it’s not a priority for him.

During an interview with Full Metal Jackie, Glenn was asked if he had any plans for new Danzig music, to which he firmly replied, “No.” He then explained that he is “not even focused on touring” at this time,” and explained that right now he is “just doing six shows” in March.

“If that’s touring, then what I used to do must have been mega touring,” he quipped, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. “I mean, we used to go out for three, four, five, six months at a time.”

Danzig Fans Should Not Hold Their Breath for New Music

Commenting further on why he’s not prioritizing making any new Ganzig music, Glenn said, “The whole music thing and recording and everything, it’s just changed dramatically where people really don’t buy physical product anymore. They just wanna download it for free online. So there’s really no incentive to new music, unless I’m in the studio and I do something and I wanna give it away for free to everybody. I don’t know if that’s a great business model.”

The legendary rock star—whose last project was 2020’s Danzig Sings Elvis, a collection of Elvis Presley covers—assured fans that he “of course” still has ideas for writing music, but did not clarify if that would include Danzig-specific music, saying, “I write lots of different stuff.”

“I don’t see the music industry changing at all,” Glenn continued, then confessing, “So I don’t know if I’m ever gonna record again, at least Danzig stuff. Maybe at some point. I don’t know right now.”

While we may not ever get brand new Danzig music again, some fans will be able to see the band on their 2025 short-run West Coast tour with Down, Abbath, and Cro-Mags. Dates below:

March 21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Virgin Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

March 22 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

March 25 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater

March 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center-Theatre of the Clouds

March 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre