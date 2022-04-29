Anti-Sex Education School Board Member Accidentally Posts Porn to Facebook

An Ohio school board member posted a link directly to a porn website in a Facebook post about critical race theory and the perils of teaching students about sex education.

According to local news outlet Fox19, Lakota School Board member Darbi Boddy’s post was in response to the notion that the district would hire a firm to review its curriculum for objectionable content without defining critical race theory. In the now-edited post, she listed topics that she would find objectionable, including diversity, inclusion, equity, mentions of social justice, Black Lives Matter, and “discussion about masturbating, sex toys, anything taught besides abstinence.”

On the last point, she linked to or mentioned several websites that provide age-appropriate sex education for teens—and a porn site.

The board voted 4-1 to censure her.

“To post pornographic content on an official, public-facing school board member account that can be accessed by many of our own students is absolutely unacceptable,” Board President Lynda O’Connor said on Wednesday, according to Fox19. “Furthermore, to make a public accusation that our curriculum contains such pornographic material is deplorable.”

Boddy wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it was a typo, “and although it was not meant to be part of my communication, it is still representative of the disgusting material that is being put in front of our children. If a typo brings more attention to this problem so be it.”

The issue of critical race theory used in schools is part of a wider culture war waging in schools across the country, that’s been ongoing for months; last week, the Florida education department rejected 54 math textbooks for its K-12 curriculum, citing “incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including [critical race theory].”

Updated 4/29 2:17 p.m.: A previous version of this story incorrectly called Boddy a former school board member. She has been asked to resign but is still on the board.