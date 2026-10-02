Darius Rucker Says Hootie & Blowfish’s First 15 Gigs Were Paid Entirely in Beer

Darius Rucker has shared some lore about Hootie & Blowfish, revealing that the band’s first gigs were paid in beer.

During an appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, Rucker shared about the 90s rock band’s earliest days. At one point, he admitted that for roughly 15 of their very first shows, they were compensated with brews, entirely. This was, naturally, the years they spent playing frat houses, which meant they had to be flexible on payment.

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“Money and beer,” Rucker quipped. “It was probably that Dave Matthews show we played for the frat house. We probably got $1,000 and all the beer we could drink.” He then added, “When we first got started, absolutely. Our first probably 10 gigs, 15 gigs, were strictly for beer.”

Hootie and the Blowfish had to steal college PA systems to play their frat gigs

Rucker went on to recall, “We had to steal the PA from the university because we couldn’t afford a PA. I was in a show choir, and we had our own PA, and the guy who was in charge of it was a friend of mine. So we’d steal the PA, take it to the club and play it. Then take the PA back.”

He later joked that had he not attended the University of South Carolina, things might not have gone the way they did. “That’s why I love South Carolina,” he said. “Stuff like that. If I hadn’t gone to South Carolina, my life would be absolutely different.”

Darius Rucker sings on one of South Carolina’s state songs

In other Darius Rucker news, the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman is part of a group of singers honored with singing on one of South Carolina’s state songs. On Oct. 2, 2026, the Greenville News reported that Patrick Davis’ song “Carolina When I Die”—which features Rucker and Edwin McCain—has been designated as South Carolina’s third official state song.

“‘Carolina When I Die’ has earned its place among the songs that tell the story of our state. It was an honor to host Patrick Davis, Darius Rucker, and Edwin McCain as we celebrated its designation as an official South Carolina state song,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in an announcement.

Rucker did not appear to comment. However, in response, Davis said, “I am both humbled and honored that ‘Carolina When I Die’ has been named an official South Carolina State Song.”

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