Darius Rucker Teases a Potential Retirement Timeline: ‘I’m Really Starting to Like Being at Home’

Darius Rucker has been one of the hardest-working performers in music for decades. Ever since his days with Hootie & The Blowfish, he’s always been on the road touring. This was great in his prime; his 20s and 30s were spent jamming out with his band and singing. But at 60 years old, eventually, the grind becomes a bit exhausting. So he’s making it official: he’s got about two more years left of touring before he hangs it up.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, the country-rocker was taken aback by the fact he performed 110 shows just last year. As much as he enjoys making music and performing, he’s itching to finally slow down and stay inside.

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“Two years. I might. I’ve really been looking at it,” Darius Rucker said. “I played 110 shows last year…What am I doing? I still like making records and playing and everything, but I’m really starting to like being at home a lot. So I’m looking at maybe doing a tour. One more big Hootie thing.”

In terms of the grand Hootie & The Blowfish finale, Rucker already has a clear, poetic vision for how he wants to close that chapter of his life.

Darius Rucker Has Two More Years Left of Touring Before Calling it a Career

“If we call it, I’ve got to do one more Hootie thing. We have to finish at [Columbia, South Carolina’s] Williams-Brice Stadium. Our last show, when we say we’re done, it’s gotta be at Williams-Brice Stadium,” Rucker shared.

This desire to stay home is likely amplified by the fact that he now lives in London rather than the United States. Back in February 2025, Darius Rucker revealed that he had moved across the pond and was working on new music. Although the Carolinas are still his stomping grounds, he figured he should get a taste of what life is like in the U.K.

Moreover, living overseas is altering how his music sounds, too. “I’m working on my album, I’m sure my single’s going to be coming out here soon, you know, and I’m ready for people to hear that,” Darius Rucker told PEOPLE. “I went to London to get just a different flavor. And I think I did that. I think people are going to like what we did. I’m looking forward to finishing my record and getting that out. I think it’s refreshing. It’s new. I think my fans are gonna be really, really excited.